Flowchain Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $369,486.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00029914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.04444808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010566 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003424 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

