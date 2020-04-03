Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,257.14 ($108.62).

FLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 27th.

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 6,878.46 ($90.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,776.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,272.08. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

