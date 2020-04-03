FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 95.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $178,507.33 and approximately $87.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 78.1% higher against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.02611565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00197417 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

