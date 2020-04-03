FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 523,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,344. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,020,000 after buying an additional 151,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

