FOAM Price Hits $0.0129 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $8,755.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FOAM has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,527,670 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

