Footballcoin (XFC) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal. In the last week, Footballcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $800,112.28 and approximately $40,837.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Footballcoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footballcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footballcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.