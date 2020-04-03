Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on F. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 77,182,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,865,984. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 212.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

