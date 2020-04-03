Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of Forescout Technologies worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSCT. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $164,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $126,084.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,315 over the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

