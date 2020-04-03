Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Major Shareholder Washington State Investment Bo Purchases 56,400 Shares

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,618,584.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FTAI traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 411,971 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

