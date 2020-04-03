Fortuna (FOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,951.96

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $127,951.96 and $781.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.02640394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

