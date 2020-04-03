Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) CEO Mark Anthony Mccamish Sells 32,577 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) CEO Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 32,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,108,497.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. 738,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,882. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

