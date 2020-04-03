Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) CFO Ann D. Rhoads Sells 1,924 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $183,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FTSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. 738,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,882. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forty Seven currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $76,112,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $18,954,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forty Seven by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 479,359 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $10,777,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $6,454,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

