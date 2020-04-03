Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 79,195 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Forty Seven stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 738,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Forty Seven Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTSV shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Forty Seven from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forty Seven by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

