Forum Energy Technologies (FET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/11/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $0.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.70.

3/11/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/20/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

2/13/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..

2/11/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

2/7/2020 – Forum Energy Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Forum Energy Technologies Inc alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.