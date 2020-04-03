Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.