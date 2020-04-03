Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco Nevada from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.36.

FNV opened at $109.49 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

