Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

FC opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

