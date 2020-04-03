Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) PT Lowered to at Roth Capital

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

FC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 million, a PE ratio of -800.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

