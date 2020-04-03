Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

