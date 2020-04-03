Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 114,611 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Consolidated Edison worth $151,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

