Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,102 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Celanese worth $161,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.32.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

