Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,935 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.45% of Alteryx worth $160,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $100,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,955 shares of company stock worth $68,130,162 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Wedbush upped their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

AYX opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.18, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.