Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,128 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.19% of Nevro worth $156,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nevro by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

