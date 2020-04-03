Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.59% of nVent Electric worth $155,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $49,700,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 325,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,826,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NVT opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

