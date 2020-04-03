Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $147,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

