Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,628,887 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 7.01% of Crescent Point Energy worth $165,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $545,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 499,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,721,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

