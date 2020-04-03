Franklin Resources Inc. Has $153.56 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.56% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $153,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

