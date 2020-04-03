Franklin Resources Inc. Has $159.55 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589,848 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $159,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

