Franklin Resources Inc. Has $160.34 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of ANSYS worth $160,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $8,003,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

Shares of ANSS opened at $216.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.83 and its 200-day moving average is $245.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

