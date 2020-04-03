Franklin Resources Inc. Has $165.16 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.57% of WEC Energy Group worth $165,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.01 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

