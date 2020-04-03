Franklin Resources Inc. Has $167.46 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.87% of Keysight Technologies worth $167,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after buying an additional 335,846 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,281,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after buying an additional 154,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE KEYS opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.