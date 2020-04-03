Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.25% of ViaSat worth $147,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.12. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

