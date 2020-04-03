Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Emerson Electric worth $151,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

EMR opened at $47.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

