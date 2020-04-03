Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.07% of MarketAxess worth $154,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.57.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $347.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.12 and a 52-week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.