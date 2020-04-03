Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561,143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Fiserv worth $158,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,123,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,787,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $577,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $88.75 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

