Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200,545 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 185.25% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $154,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQE stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

