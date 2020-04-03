Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,221,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,613 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Manulife Financial worth $166,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,646,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,502,000 after buying an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE MFC opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

