Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,545 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $166,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $291.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.