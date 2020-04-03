Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 873,821 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,821 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.88% of AmerisourceBergen worth $154,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,810. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

