Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €69.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 85.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.00 ($68.60).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA:FRA traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €37.24 ($43.30). The company had a trading volume of 466,987 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.68. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.