Freicoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Freicoin has a market cap of $124,108.04 and approximately $23.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,997,338 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

