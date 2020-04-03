Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €59.50 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €59.50 ($69.19) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.89 ($62.67).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €35.45 ($41.22) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.30. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

