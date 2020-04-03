Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.99% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $33,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 100,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.28 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

