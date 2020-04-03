Friendz Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart and Mercatox. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $329,489.13 and approximately $55,723.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02635481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047427 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,834,720 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

