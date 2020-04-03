Frontline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 2,010 call options.

FRO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.60. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $4,417,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

