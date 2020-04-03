FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $2.46 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FTX Token has a total market cap of $235.48 million and $2.06 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00036748 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,529,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,657,063 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

