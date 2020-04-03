Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,221 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,829 shares of company stock worth $16,436,342. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $12.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.76. 1,257,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,866,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average of $225.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

