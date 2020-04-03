Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,936,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125,178. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

