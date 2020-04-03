Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. 4,614,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,523,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

