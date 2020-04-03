Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.60 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $27.88. 5,267,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

